‘Alhamra promoting soft image of country’

LAHORE: A meeting on prosperity of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) was held at Committee Room of Alhamra Arts Council here on Wednesday.

Addressing a briefing session held to review art & culture related initiatives, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali said the purpose of this meeting is to promote cultural activities of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. He said Alhamra because of its never ending efforts in the field of arts is now considered one of the finest institutions of culture in the world. We all know Alhamra always plays a fundamental role in the promotion of Pakistan’s soft image in all over the world and we will continue these efforts, he said.

He said almost 15 classes with more than 500 students from, drama, acting, painting, music, dance, singing, guitar, sitar, tabla, etc ongoing. All these classes are conducted by highly professional teachers like dance teacher Zareen Pannah, harmonium teacher Hussain Baksh Gullu, singing teacher Ustad Abdur Rauf, guitar teacher Ustad Taffu, sitar teacher Muhammad Saleem Khan, acting teachers Hassan Askri, Qaisar Javaid and others, he said.

It is also hoped that different activates for the promotion of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts would keep the youth fully informed about diverse dimensions of culture, besides helping to project their talent so that social norms of equality, peace harmony and peaceful co-existence could be projected in society, he said.

He said cultural events and initiatives for the prosperity of (LAC) have been arranged to promote a peaceful environment and culture of tolerance at Alhamra Arts Council. Ather Ali Khan highlighted that sufficient resources would be provided to promote the institutional mechanism of art & culture in Lahore Arts Council. He said that hopefully a peaceful environment of social tolerance will be promoted through cultural activities.

Director Arts and Culture Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Alhamra Coordinator Niaz Hussain Lakhwera, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari and other officers attended the meeting.