Six Pak players enter Asian Junior Squash pre-quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Six Pakistan players reached pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Macau, China on Wednesday.
In the first round of under-19 category, 3/4 seed Haris Qasim won against Manuel Chan Gassmann De Oliveira of Macau 11-6, 11-6, 11-5. Unseeded Hamza Sharif stunned 5/8 seed Wong King Yeung of Hong Kong 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-6.
In the second round of under-17 category, 9/16 seed Farhan Hashmi, after getting bye in the first round, defeated Dulina H Perera of Sri Lanka 11-2, 11-2, 11-7. Meanwhile, 5/8 seed Noor Zaman thrashed Huang You Siang of Chinese Taipei 11-1, 11-0, 11-1.
In the opening round of under-15 event, top seed Hamza Khan thumped unseeded Ethan Chua Jie Fan of Singapore 11-2, 11-8, 11-5. However, unseeded Anas Ali Shah was overpowered by 5/8 seed Harith Danial Bin Jefri of Malaysia 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 7-11.
In the under-13 category, 5/8 seed Abdullah Nawaz defeated unseeded Batngampalage Pramith Dishen Nilantha of Sri Lanka 11-1, 11-8, 11-2 in the first round. But unseeded Saboor Khan was beaten by 3/4 seed Wong Lee Hong of Malaysia 5-11, 9-11, 7-11.
KARACHI: Six Pakistan players reached pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Macau, China on Wednesday.
In the first round of under-19 category, 3/4 seed Haris Qasim won against Manuel Chan Gassmann De Oliveira of Macau 11-6, 11-6, 11-5. Unseeded Hamza Sharif stunned 5/8 seed Wong King Yeung of Hong Kong 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-6.
In the second round of under-17 category, 9/16 seed Farhan Hashmi, after getting bye in the first round, defeated Dulina H Perera of Sri Lanka 11-2, 11-2, 11-7. Meanwhile, 5/8 seed Noor Zaman thrashed Huang You Siang of Chinese Taipei 11-1, 11-0, 11-1.
In the opening round of under-15 event, top seed Hamza Khan thumped unseeded Ethan Chua Jie Fan of Singapore 11-2, 11-8, 11-5. However, unseeded Anas Ali Shah was overpowered by 5/8 seed Harith Danial Bin Jefri of Malaysia 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 7-11.
In the under-13 category, 5/8 seed Abdullah Nawaz defeated unseeded Batngampalage Pramith Dishen Nilantha of Sri Lanka 11-1, 11-8, 11-2 in the first round. But unseeded Saboor Khan was beaten by 3/4 seed Wong Lee Hong of Malaysia 5-11, 9-11, 7-11.