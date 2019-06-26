Six Pak players enter Asian Junior Squash pre-quarters

KARACHI: Six Pakistan players reached pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Macau, China on Wednesday.

In the first round of under-19 category, 3/4 seed Haris Qasim won against Manuel Chan Gassmann De Oliveira of Macau 11-6, 11-6, 11-5. Unseeded Hamza Sharif stunned 5/8 seed Wong King Yeung of Hong Kong 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-6.

In the second round of under-17 category, 9/16 seed Farhan Hashmi, after getting bye in the first round, defeated Dulina H Perera of Sri Lanka 11-2, 11-2, 11-7. Meanwhile, 5/8 seed Noor Zaman thrashed Huang You Siang of Chinese Taipei 11-1, 11-0, 11-1.

In the opening round of under-15 event, top seed Hamza Khan thumped unseeded Ethan Chua Jie Fan of Singapore 11-2, 11-8, 11-5. However, unseeded Anas Ali Shah was overpowered by 5/8 seed Harith Danial Bin Jefri of Malaysia 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 7-11.

In the under-13 category, 5/8 seed Abdullah Nawaz defeated unseeded Batngampalage Pramith Dishen Nilantha of Sri Lanka 11-1, 11-8, 11-2 in the first round. But unseeded Saboor Khan was beaten by 3/4 seed Wong Lee Hong of Malaysia 5-11, 9-11, 7-11.