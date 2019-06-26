US CG, UAE envoy meet Faisalabad commissioner

FAISALABAD: US Consul General, Lahore, Colleen Crenwelge and the UAE Ambassador called on Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti at his office on Wednesday. Public Affairs Officer Michel Genain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar, SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, MD WASA Chaudhry Faqir Muhammad, ACG Musawar Khan Niazi and other officers were also present.