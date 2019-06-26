close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
June 27, 2019

US CG, UAE envoy meet Faisalabad commissioner

National

 
June 27, 2019

FAISALABAD: US Consul General, Lahore, Colleen Crenwelge and the UAE Ambassador called on Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti at his office on Wednesday. Public Affairs Officer Michel Genain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar, SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, MD WASA Chaudhry Faqir Muhammad, ACG Musawar Khan Niazi and other officers were also present.

