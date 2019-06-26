US CG, UAE envoy meet Faisalabad commissioner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: US Consul General, Lahore, Colleen Crenwelge and the UAE Ambassador called on Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti at his office on Wednesday. Public Affairs Officer Michel Genain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar, SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, MD WASA Chaudhry Faqir Muhammad, ACG Musawar Khan Niazi and other officers were also present.
