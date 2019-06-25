Two shot dead in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Two people were shot dead in two separate incidents on Tuesday.

A bullet hit Sharifan Bibi of Christian Colony, Haroonabad when she tried to evade a clash of between men of Riaz Masih and Sonnoo Monoo Masih. Her body was shifted to THQ hospital, Haroonabad.

Kamal and Bilal shot dead Zafar Iqbal over an old enmity in Basti Sheikh Allah Jewaya in the limits of Shedani police.

DIES IN ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident on Tuesday. Muhammad Rafique of Uch Sharif was travelling on his motorcycle when a car hit him near Mudd Rasheed on Ahmadpur East-Uch Sharif Road. As a result, he died on the spot.