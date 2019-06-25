People stage protest against police in Kasur

KASUR: Scores of people Tuesday protested against police demanding arrest of persons involved in theft, dacoity, land-grabbing and other crimes.

Locals of Basti Santok Sir, including M Rafique, Malik Rasheed Ahmed, Riaz, Faheem, told the reporters that they had informed the A-Division police about the presence of ring leader of Shakil gang. Before the police reached the spot the accused had fled the scene.

They said Shakil was involved in various crimes and had established a gambling den and sell charas and liquor.

They said Shakil was also involved in land grabbing incidents.

Some woman protesters told reporters that girls were reluctant to go to school and college because of the fear of Shakil gang.

They urged the DPO Kasur to dismantle the gang and provide a peaceful environment in the area.

MAN KILLS MOTHER-IN-LAW: A man axed to death his mother-in-law here at village Baqar Kay on Tuesday.

Accused Ashiq Ali had a dispute with his mother-in-law (K). On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and he killed her. Police have registered case.

TRAIN KILLS MAN: A man died when a train hit him here at near Habibabad on Tuesday.

Ramazan, 40, was crossing the railway track when a train hit him and left him dead instantly.