Three terrorists held with explosives in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The CTD Lahore and Gujranwala teams in a joint operation on Tuesday arrested three alleged terrorists and recovered explosives from them.

The CTD teams conducted a raid at Gujrat and arrested alleged terrorists Shams, Muhammad Ashraf and Naeem.

The teams also recovered detonators and other explosive material from them. All the three accused were the members of a banned organisation and wanted to the CTD Punjab.

SHOW-CAUSE NOTICE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the CPO in a case.

The court had directed the Gujranwala CPO to ask the Sadar police SHO to produce necessary papers before the court on June 25. However, the order was not obeyed. The court has ordered the CPO to appear before the court with written reply.

PUBLIC COMPLAINTS: RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi has said that the police department is doing its best to resolve the complaints of the citizens launched on

the PM’s Pakistan Citizen Portal. The RPO said that a cell had been set up under the supervision of ADIG Waseem Dar. He said that 5,649 complaints were lodged at the Citizen Portal about police department from which 5,155 had been solved.

VALUABLES GUTTED: Valuables were millions of rupees were gutted when a fire broke out in a crockery factory situated on Sheikhupura Road.

The fire erupted in the factory due to short circuit and reduced the valuables into ashes within no time. Later, Rescue 1122 fire fighters extinguished the fire.