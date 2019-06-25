close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
June 26, 2019

All-Pakistan SNGPL Tennis begins

Sports

June 26, 2019

LAHORE: The Chairman Board of Directors SNGPL Syed Dilawar Abbas inaugurated the 3rd SNGPL All-Pakistan Tennis Championship at Syed Dilwar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad.

According to information available here the prestigious tennis event of the country will continue till June 28 at the same venue.

SGM (HR) Azam Khan Wazir, Vice President Sports Cell Muhammad Arsahd, Asif Iqbal Qureshi (Finance Secretary Sports), Abdul Rauf Awan (GM admin) and General Secretary Sports Cell Ashraf Nadeem were also present on the occasion.The closing ceremony will held on June 28 when Chairman Board of Directors SNGPL Syed Dilawar Abbas will be the chief guest.

