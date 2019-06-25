IS head in Yemen captured by special forces: coalition

Riyadh: Saudi and Yemeni special forces have captured the head of the Islamic State group’s branch in Yemen, the Saudi-led military coalition backing the country’s government announced Tuesday.

The leader identified as Abu Osama al-Muhajir was caught in an early June raid along with other members of the jihadist group including its chief financial officer, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement. Saudi special forces in cooperation with their Yemeni counterparts “conducted a successful operation that resulted in the capture of the leader of the Daesh (IS) branch in Yemen — Abu Osama al-Muhajir,” Maliki said. “A house kept under close surveillance proved the presence of the terror group’s leader, and other elements, along with three women and three children.” Maliki did not specify the location of the house or where the raid was conducted, but said there were no civilian casualties.