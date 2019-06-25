close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 26, 2019

IS head in Yemen captured by special forces: coalition

World

AFP
June 26, 2019

Riyadh: Saudi and Yemeni special forces have captured the head of the Islamic State group’s branch in Yemen, the Saudi-led military coalition backing the country’s government announced Tuesday.

The leader identified as Abu Osama al-Muhajir was caught in an early June raid along with other members of the jihadist group including its chief financial officer, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement. Saudi special forces in cooperation with their Yemeni counterparts “conducted a successful operation that resulted in the capture of the leader of the Daesh (IS) branch in Yemen — Abu Osama al-Muhajir,” Maliki said. “A house kept under close surveillance proved the presence of the terror group’s leader, and other elements, along with three women and three children.” Maliki did not specify the location of the house or where the raid was conducted, but said there were no civilian casualties.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World