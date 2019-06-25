Economic justice

Injustice and inequality have become synonymous us with our society. In the past there was no one to hear or raise the voice on behalf of the oppressed. And that situation even in Naya Pakistan remains the same. I personally know several talented boys and girls going from pillar to post in search of a suitable job. I know that in many parts of the country poor labourers are not paid immediately and growers are not given the adequate rate for their crop products.

Looking at the protocol, pomp and show of many in power positions, it becomes obvious that they are not used to living in material modesty. We all believe that the maintenance of social justice within a society depends largely on the fairness and strength of its legal system. Corruption is one of the chief causes of poverty and social injustice in our society as it violates the legal and moral framework of a society, but who cares in this country where even in the days of the Tehreek-e-Insaaf, nothing practical is being done for economic justice.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad