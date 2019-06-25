Traders’ bodies in Faisalabad announce protest against budget

FAISALABAD: As many as 50 traders’ bodies of Faisalabad have announced to launch a protest against imposition of various taxes in the federal budget 2019.

It was announced in the ‘Tajir Convention’ held under the auspices of the Supreme Anjuman-e-Tajran here on Tuesday. The moot unanimously constituted a 15-member committee to pursue for immediate solution of their just demands with the government. The participants of the convention announced if the FBR officials raid the business premises and houses of the business community, they would face a strong resistance.