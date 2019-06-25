Rs 3.5m released for salaries of 38 data entry operators in Jhang

JHANG: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Tuesday released Rs 3.5 million to pay pending salaries of 38 data entry operators of the DHQ Hospital.

On the directions of Punjab government outdoor patient department, medicine store and other public related sections of the hospital were computerised and to run the system 38 computer literate boys and girls were recruited by the District Health Council last year. Last month, when PSHC Department Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman inspected the DHQ hospital, data entry operators demanded their monthly salaries pending for the last five months.

The Secretary by observing an increasing number of patients and people performance of the hospital he promised for increasing staff and other resources besides provision of funds for their pending salaries.

CEO Health Dr. Samiullah confirmed and said in the light of directives of Secretary Health Zahid Akhtar Zaman and District Health Council Chairman/ DC Tahir Wattoo, he presented the case of 38 data entry operator of DHQ hospital who were recruited on a temporary basis on fixed Rs.18,000 monthly pay.

He said a cheque amounting Rs 3.5 million had been received to clear their pending salaries of five months.Their future service status would be decided by the District Health Council by observing the availability of funds and demand of DHQ hospital, he said.