Coutinho unsure over his future at Barcelona

BARCELONA: Philippe Coutinho remains in the dark as to his future with Barcelona. The former Liverpool midfielder moved to the Nou Camp in January 2018 and though he started well, with eight goals in 18 league appearances in the remainder of that season, his form has tailed off since.

That has led to transfer speculation, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris St Germain among the clubs linked with a move. Coutinho, who is on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America, said in quotes that appeared in AS: “I have a contract with Barcelona.

“It was always my will to succeed in this club, but now I am totally concentrated here (with Brazil). Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth.”

Coutinho made 34 appearances but only 22 starts, scoring five goals, as Barca won LaLiga last season — though he fared slightly better with three Champions League goals and three in the Copa del Rey. “Honestly, it wasn’t a good season. It didn’t produce what I wanted, it didn’t go as I hoped,” he added.

“But I hope it serves me as an example, as a lesson so that I want more, concentrate even more to be able to succeed. Whether a good or bad season it doesn’t change anything. The desire to win is always the same, or maybe even more so.”A switch to PSG could see Coutinho move in the opposite direction to Neymar.