HC Zakaria presents credentials to the Queen

LONDON: High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria presented his credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, at a formal ceremony held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the High Commissioner and his spouse were escorted in a state carriage by the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps from the Pakistan High Commission, London. During the audience, the High Commissioner presented his Letters of Credence to the Queen, who accredited him as the High Commissioner for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The High Commissioner, on behalf of the President, the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan, conveyed best wishes to the Queen, the Royal family, the government and people of the United Kingdom.

He mentioned that Her Majesty’s message of goodwill given during her visits to Pakistan still resonates well with the people of Pakistan, who hold her in very high esteem. Zakaria also expressed his resolve to work for further strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

Her Majesty warmly welcomed the High Commissioner and his spouse to the Buckingham Palace. Appreciating friendly relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, the Queen extended warm wishes to the government, people and the leadership of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner recollected the cherished memories of Her Majesty’s two landmark visits to Pakistan in 1961 and 1997. He presented an album containing memories of her visits. The leadership and the people of Pakistan are keen to welcome more royal visits to Pakistan, added the High Commissioner.

In keeping with the tradition, the High Commissioner presented to Her Majesty the world renowned handcrafted goods and delicious mangoes of Pakistan. She appreciated the High Commissioner’s gesture.

After the audience with the Queen, the High Commissioner and his spouse returned to the High Commission by the state carriage. On this occasion, a reception was held at the High Commission, which was attended by diplomatic fraternity, parliamentarians, host government’s high representatives, members of the Pakistani community from various walks of life and media representatives.