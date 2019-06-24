Nato chief lauds Pak efforts for Afghan peace

BRUSSELS: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday met Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), here at intergovernmental alliance's headquarters in Belgium.

The two leaders talked at length on the security issues concerning Pakistan and the Western Alliance, with Afghanistan and Kashmir, as well as tensions with India, remaining a central point in their discussions.

Qureshi told the secretary-general about India's unfortunate and uncooperative attitude regarding regional peace alongside the peace efforts made by Pakistan for South Asia. Stoltenberg appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices for peace and stability in the South and Central Asian region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Speaking to Geo.tv after the meeting, Qureshi said the talks were important for the Pakistan-NATO understanding and relationship. Islamabad and the body are cooperating in the field of disaster management, a tripartite commission in Afghanistan, and the training of Pakistani soldiers.

Traditionally, Pakistan has been a Western ally in its 70-year history when its first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, decided to become a part of the US-led world instead of the Soviet-led socialist group. Previously, Pakistan was also a part of two sub-security structures: the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO) — or Manila Pact — and the Central Treaty Organization (CETO) — or Baghdad Pact.