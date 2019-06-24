Shopkeeper burns boy alive for beating son in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A shopkeeper allegedly set ablaze a minor boy over a petty issue at Makkuana on Monday. Accused shopkeeper Muhammad Asif allegedly burnt Iftikhar Ahmad, a resident of Chak 380/GB. The motive behind the incident is said to be that Iftikhar had beaten the shopkeeper’s son some days ago. The injured boy was shifted to the Allied Hospital.
