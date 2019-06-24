Man poisoned to death by wife

OKARA: A man was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife over a domestic dispute at Bhuman Shah village on Monday.

Usman had contracted marriage with accused Ayesha Bibi, daughter of Nasrullah, some nine months ago. Later, the couple developed differences over some issues. On the day of the incident, Ayesha Bibi with the help of her father Nasrullah allegedly poisoned her husband to death. Sadar Depalpur police have registered a case.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT OPERATION: The district administration on Monday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in various bazaars and streets of the city. The campaign was launched at Gole Chowk, Venice Chowk and adjoining bazaars and streets.

The stalls encroached ahead of shops were confiscated by the MC staff. The MC CO told journalists that these encroachers were issued notices to remove their encroachments from outside the shops but they did not abide by the notice.

MAN INJURED ON RESISTANCE: A man was shot at and injured on resistance at Bukhshu village on Monday. Mushtaq Ahmad was on his way when two dacoits intercepted him and snatched Rs 1.6 million from him. They also shot at and injured him on resistance.