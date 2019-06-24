Medicines for THQ hospitals

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad has said that medicines worth Rs 91.4 million have been purchased for the THQ hospitals, rural health centres and Basic Health Units. He said this while addressing a meeting of the District Health Review Committee on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad said that the supply of the medicines had been started according to the demand of the hospitals. He said that over 124 different types of medicines had been purchased. He directed the officers of the Health Department to ensure their attendance through biometric. He warned that action would be taken against the absent officers and staff.