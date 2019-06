SNGPL National Tennis Championships commence

KARACHI: The 3rd SNGPL National Tennis Championships commenced at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, on Monday. Patron Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Dilawar Abbas inaugurated the Championships.

In men’s singles first round, Mohammad Abid beat Irfanullah Khan 6-3, 6-1; Ahmed Chaudhary beat Abbas Khan 6-3, 6-2; Shahid Afridi beat Israr Gul 6-1, 6-1; Heera Ashiq beat Aman Attique Khan 6-3, 6-2; Mudassar Murtaza defeated Rashid Malik 6-2, 6-2; Abdaal Haider overpowered Nauman Aftab 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-1; Shakirullah Khan thrashed Ikramullah Khan 6-3, 6-0; Shahzad Khan smashed Subhan bin Salik 6-0, 6-1; Abid Ali Akber thrashed Aqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman defeated Saqib Hayat 6-2, 6-0; Babar Ali Akber won against Abdul Rehman 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(4); Yousaf Khalil beat Moosa Chaudhary 6-2, 6-1; Barkatullah defeated Shaheen Mahmood 6-3, 7-5; Ahmad Babar smashed Minhas Al-Daughaiter 6-1, 6-1; Ahmed Kamil thrashed Mohammad Hadin 6-0, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza beat Ejaz Ahmed Khan 6-2, 6-2.

In boys under-18 singles first round Asim thrashed Dawood Anjum 6-0, 6-0; Muhammad Hadin beat Yahaya Musa Luni 6-2, 6-2; Faizan Fayyaz smashed Arshad 6-0, 6-0; Abdullah won against Farman Shakeel 0-6, 6-3, 6-3; Danish Raza overpowered Ghufran Faiz 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Mohammad Ali won against Talha Khan 7-5, 4-6, 6-1; Nalain Abbas smashed Abdur Rafiq 6-0, 6-0; Qambar Hasnain thrashed Talha Saleem 6-0, 6-0; and Hassal Ali defeated Hasam Kham 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

In boys under-14 singles first round, Ibrahim Cheema beat Kashan Tariq 4-2, 4-2; Ali Zain overpowered Abdullah Azhar 5-4(3), 2-4, 4-0; Hamza Jawad thrashed Mustensir Ali 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Aasim smashed Ahmed Ali Khan 4-0, 4-0; Kashan Umer beat Arslan Khan 4-0, 4-1; Kamran Khan beat Waleed Humayun 5-3, 4-1; Yahya Musa Luni defeated Sayed Suleman 4-1, 4-2; Shahsawar Khan thrashed Umer Masood 4-0, 4-2; and Asad smashed Jarrar Hasnain 4-0, 4-0. It is pertinent to mention here that this championship is the first national-level event in Pakistan which is being played under floodlights.