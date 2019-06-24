close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
AFP
June 25, 2019

Finch backs Aussiesto come good under pressure

Sports

AFP
June 25, 2019

LONDON: Australia captain Aaron Finch believes his side’s proven ability to handle World Cup pressure will stand them in good stead when they face England in a crunch game on Tuesday (today).

If World Cup holders Australia defeat their arch rivals at Lord’s, it will damage hosts England’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals. England may have been the pre-tournament favourites but they have never won the World Cup, whereas Australia have lifted the trophy five times.

“I think that over the World Cup history, Australia have had a very good history of peaking at the right time,” Finch told reporters at Lord’s on Monday. “Over a lot of that history Australia have played their best cricket under the greatest pressure.

“And that’s a good lesson for everyone, the fact that we’ve got six guys in our squad who were part of the 2015 World Cup win is really valuable,” the opening batsman added. “We’re going in with a lot of confidence no doubt, we’ve been playing some really good cricket. “But it’s about the team that holds their nerve the longest and under the highest pressure that will succeed.”

Today’s Fixture

England vs Australia

starts 2:30 pm PST

at London

