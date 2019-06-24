close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

Man poisoned to death by wife

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

OKARA: A man was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife over a domestic dispute at Bhuman Shah village on Monday.

Usman had contracted marriage with accused Ayesha Bibi, daughter of Nasrullah, some nine months ago. Later, the couple developed differences over some issues. On the day of the incident, Ayesha Bibi with the help of her father Nasrullah allegedly poisoned her husband to death. Sadar Depalpur police have registered a case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story