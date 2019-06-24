Man poisoned to death by wife

OKARA: A man was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife over a domestic dispute at Bhuman Shah village on Monday.

Usman had contracted marriage with accused Ayesha Bibi, daughter of Nasrullah, some nine months ago. Later, the couple developed differences over some issues. On the day of the incident, Ayesha Bibi with the help of her father Nasrullah allegedly poisoned her husband to death. Sadar Depalpur police have registered a case.