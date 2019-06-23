close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 24, 2019

Afghanistan learning day by day: Naib

Sports

AFP
June 24, 2019

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said his inexperienced team were learning “day by day” despite the pain of losing to India when in sight of a famous World Cup win on Saturday.

The unfancied Afghans, playing in just their second World Cup, restricted Virat Kohli’s title contenders to 224 for eight in 50 overs in Southampton and were always in with a chance of an upset.

But a Mohammed Shami hat-trick finally ended their resistance and condemned them to an 11-run defeat — a sixth straight loss at the tournament in England and Wales.

“At the start of the tournament, when we played the first four games, we lost really badly, and also we played against England and now India as strong sides and the other favourites of the tournament,” Naib told reporters.

“So I think we’re now getting better and better day by day. This is the team I wanted actually. Also in the batting side. So this is a good sign.

“These kinds of teams don’t give you a single chance and also credit goes to the Indian side, how they bowl, how they field. We did a lot of things good, but in the end we missed it.”

Naib, who was only made captain of the one-day side in April, bemoaned the fact that his batsmen did not go on to play decisive innings.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports