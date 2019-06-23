Flood relief camps established in Jhang

JHANG: The District Health Authority has established flood relief camps for the villages affected due to the rise of water level in River Jhelum.

DHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Samiullah while giving details said that flood medical relief camps had been established at the Government high School Haveli Sheikh Raju and at the Government High School Monday Syed to provide medical relief to the residents of various affected areas. The Health CEO said that DHO Dr Ahsan and the DDHOs of all our tehsils were supervising the flood medical camps to ensure availability of snake bite vaccine and other required medicines.

He told that 47 rescuers, including Rescue 1122 officers, had been deputed in these areas. District Emergency Officer/incharge of Rescue 1122 Ali Hasnain told reporters that rescuers were provided with boats, life jackets and other necessary equipment for rescuing the flood-affected people.

Meanwhile, DPO Attaur Rehman has directed the SHOs of Massan, Qadirpur, Athara Hazari and Kot Shakir police stations to enhance police patrolling in flood affected areas to provide safety and security to the villagers.