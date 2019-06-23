close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

Modern Club Gujrat enter Fazal Cricket final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

LAHORE: Modern Club qualified for final of the 2nd Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2019 when they outplayed Gujrat XI by 8 wickets in semifinal played at Ch Zahur Elahi Stadium Gujrat.

Scores: Gujrat XI 120 for all out 31.2 (Abdullah Butt 37, Zulfqar Hussain 30, Ali Raza 3 for 21, .Kashif Maqbool Butt 3 for 29, Sarjeel Ahmed 2 for 37). Modern Club 122 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Amir Shahzad 51*,Ali Raza 21, Usama Parvaiz 19, Usman Ghani 17*).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports