Modern Club Gujrat enter Fazal Cricket final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Modern Club qualified for final of the 2nd Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2019 when they outplayed Gujrat XI by 8 wickets in semifinal played at Ch Zahur Elahi Stadium Gujrat.
Scores: Gujrat XI 120 for all out 31.2 (Abdullah Butt 37, Zulfqar Hussain 30, Ali Raza 3 for 21, .Kashif Maqbool Butt 3 for 29, Sarjeel Ahmed 2 for 37). Modern Club 122 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Amir Shahzad 51*,Ali Raza 21, Usama Parvaiz 19, Usman Ghani 17*).
LAHORE: Modern Club qualified for final of the 2nd Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2019 when they outplayed Gujrat XI by 8 wickets in semifinal played at Ch Zahur Elahi Stadium Gujrat.
Scores: Gujrat XI 120 for all out 31.2 (Abdullah Butt 37, Zulfqar Hussain 30, Ali Raza 3 for 21, .Kashif Maqbool Butt 3 for 29, Sarjeel Ahmed 2 for 37). Modern Club 122 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Amir Shahzad 51*,Ali Raza 21, Usama Parvaiz 19, Usman Ghani 17*).