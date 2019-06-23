Modern Club Gujrat enter Fazal Cricket final

LAHORE: Modern Club qualified for final of the 2nd Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2019 when they outplayed Gujrat XI by 8 wickets in semifinal played at Ch Zahur Elahi Stadium Gujrat.

Scores: Gujrat XI 120 for all out 31.2 (Abdullah Butt 37, Zulfqar Hussain 30, Ali Raza 3 for 21, .Kashif Maqbool Butt 3 for 29, Sarjeel Ahmed 2 for 37). Modern Club 122 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Amir Shahzad 51*,Ali Raza 21, Usama Parvaiz 19, Usman Ghani 17*).