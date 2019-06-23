close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
June 24, 2019

Flood relief camps established in Jhang

National

 
June 24, 2019

JHANG: The District Health Authority has established flood relief camps for the villages affected due to the rise of water level in River Jhelum. DHA CEO said that flood medical relief camps had been established at the Government high School Haveli Sheikh Raju and at the Government High School to provide medical relief.

