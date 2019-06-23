Flood relief camps established in Jhang

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: The District Health Authority has established flood relief camps for the villages affected due to the rise of water level in River Jhelum. DHA CEO said that flood medical relief camps had been established at the Government high School Haveli Sheikh Raju and at the Government High School to provide medical relief.
JHANG: The District Health Authority has established flood relief camps for the villages affected due to the rise of water level in River Jhelum. DHA CEO said that flood medical relief camps had been established at the Government high School Haveli Sheikh Raju and at the Government High School to provide medical relief.