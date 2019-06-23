COAS watches Pakistan, South Africa match at Lord’s

LONDON: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Lord’s cricket ground on Sunday to watch the Pakistan cricket team playing against South Africa in their key World Cup match.

General Bajwa was accompanied by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor to the cricket stadium. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son Suleman Khan also went to Lord’s to watch the match. Suleman Khan was standing with a group of people and shied away from responding to any questions.