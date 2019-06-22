Alleged outlaw killed in DI Khan encounter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police killed an alleged outlaw in an encounter in Kulachi tehsil on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off heavy contingent of police conducted a raid on Nawabi Forest area. Seeing the police, three outlaws opened fire on them and in exchange of fire one of the outlaws was injured while two others managed to escape.

The injured outlaw was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan where he succumbed to his injuries. The slain was identified as Zainul Abiddin Gandapur. Meanwhile, the heirs placed the body of the alleged outlaw on road in General Post Office Chowk and blocked the road for traffic. They chanted slogans against the government and police.

They claimed that Zainul Abiddin Gandapur was a farmer and was going to his melon field when the police opened fire.District Police Officer (DPO) Salim Riaz reached the spot and held talks with the protesters and assured them that high-level enquiry would be conducted into the incident. On the assurance, the protesters opened the road and shifted the body to home for burial.Meanwhile, the DPO constituted a team headed by SP (Investigation) to probe the incident.