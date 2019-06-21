Chitral-Garam Chashma Road inclusion in ADP demanded

PESHAWAR: Former provincial minister Salim Khan has asked the prime minister and chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to include Chitral-Garam Chashma Road in the annual development plan and allocate more funds for the development of Chitral district.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Friday,Salim Khan, who is also the president of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chitral, criticized the government for ignoring his native district. “Instead of making Chitral an attractive sitefor tourists, the government has ignored it in therecent budget,” Salim Khan said and urged the rulersto stop step-motherly treatment.