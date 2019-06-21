Three injured in Kalam landslide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Three persons, including a Chines national, were injured due to landslide in Mataltan in Kalam on Friday. The sources said the landslide occurred near the power project. As a result, three persons including a Chinese engineer were injured. The injured were shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital.
