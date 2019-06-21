3 suffer burns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Three people sustained burns when a fire erupted at gas cylinder shop on Outfall Road in the Lower Mall police jurisdiction on Friday. The victims have been identified as Bakhat Zameen, 40, a resident of Lohari, Aamoos, 17, son of Tariq and Tariq, 45, son of Sadiq, residents of Sheikhupura. Rescue 1122 controlled the fire.
