Aisam, Santiago in Ilkley Trophy semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the semi-finals of Ilkley Trophy in United Kingdom on Friday.

The top seed pair defeated the unseeded duo of Nicholas Monroe from the US and David Vega Hernandez from Spain 6-7(3), 6-4, 10-6 in the quarter-finals. They will face another unseeded pair of ROU Marius Copil from Romania and Ugo Humbert from France in the last-four stage of this challenger tour event.