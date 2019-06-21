close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Aisam, Santiago in Ilkley Trophy semis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the semi-finals of Ilkley Trophy in United Kingdom on Friday.

The top seed pair defeated the unseeded duo of Nicholas Monroe from the US and David Vega Hernandez from Spain 6-7(3), 6-4, 10-6 in the quarter-finals. They will face another unseeded pair of ROU Marius Copil from Romania and Ugo Humbert from France in the last-four stage of this challenger tour event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports