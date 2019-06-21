Aisam, Santiago in Ilkley Trophy semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the semi-finals of Ilkley Trophy in United Kingdom on Friday.
The top seed pair defeated the unseeded duo of Nicholas Monroe from the US and David Vega Hernandez from Spain 6-7(3), 6-4, 10-6 in the quarter-finals. They will face another unseeded pair of ROU Marius Copil from Romania and Ugo Humbert from France in the last-four stage of this challenger tour event.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the semi-finals of Ilkley Trophy in United Kingdom on Friday.
The top seed pair defeated the unseeded duo of Nicholas Monroe from the US and David Vega Hernandez from Spain 6-7(3), 6-4, 10-6 in the quarter-finals. They will face another unseeded pair of ROU Marius Copil from Romania and Ugo Humbert from France in the last-four stage of this challenger tour event.