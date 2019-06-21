HBFC signs MoU with Namal Institute Mianwali

KARACHI: MoU signing ceremony was recently held between House Building Finance Company (HBFC) and M/S Namal Institute Mianwali (NIM). The MoU was signed by Mr. Faisal Murad, Group Head – Business and Operations on behalf of HBFC and Mr. Adnan Zahid, Director – M/S Namal Institute.

Through this corporate arrangement, HBFC will facilitate the employees of Namal Institute to avail housing finance facility across Pakistan on preferential terms & conditions.

House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) is the prime housing finance institution of the country, providing affordable housing solutions to low and low-middle income groups of population by encouraging new construction in affordable housing sector.

It is anticipated that this collaboration will turn out to be a win : win situation for both the organizations as HBFC’s customer base will further increase & M/S Namal Institute will be able to create additional value for its staff by providing them customized housing finance facility through its platform.****