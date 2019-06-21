Two drown in lake

Two people drowned while bathing in a lake in the Hub area on Friday. Reacting to the information, divers from the Edhi foundation reached the site and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and they were later handed over to their families for burial.

Police officials also reached the site and inquired about the incident. The victims were later identified as 25-year-old Jahanzaib, son of Qaiser Ali, and 35-year-old Waleed, son of Abdul Hakeem. The police said that the victims, residents of Orangi Town and Baldia Town, were bathing in the lake near the Hub Chowki brigade when they drowned and died.