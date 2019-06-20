Four DIGs transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of four DIG Prisons on Thursday. According to the notification Abdul Rauf Rana, DIG Prisons Faisalabad Region, has been transferred and posted as DIG Rawalpindi against an existing vacancy, Naveed Rauf (awaiting posting) as DIG Prisons Sargodha Region, Mohsin Rafique as DIG Prisons Bahawalpur Region and Saeedullah Gondal (awaiting posting) as DIG Faisalabad Region.