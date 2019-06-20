Murree to host Olympic Day Archery C’ship

LAHORE: Olympic Day Archery Championship is going to be staged at Bhurban Stadium Murree on July 2 and 3, 2019 under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Two events - Punjab Inter-Division and Open for All Archery Championship - will be contested during the two-day Olympic Day Archery Championship to be organised with the collaboration of Punjab Archery Association. The teams from all nine divisions will feature in Punjab Inter-Division Championship. Every team will be comprised of six players - three girls and as many boys.

The teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Army, Police and Wapda will take part in Open for All Archery Championship. Male and female players will feature in international standard events during the championship.

The Olympic Day Archery Championship will be inaugurated by DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar at a colourful opening ceremony on July 2 while Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan will be chief guest at the closing ceremony the next day.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, in a statement on Thursday, said that Olympic Day Archery Championship will prove to be a golden opportunity for talented archers of the province. “We are quite upbeat to find talented male and female archery players from Olympic Day Archery Championship,” he added.