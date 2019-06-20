PCB forms body to review WC team performance

LAHORE: A four-member special committee Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director has been tasked to conduct a thorough analysis of the national cricket team’s performance in the World Cup, Geo News reported.

The committee — which also comprises former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, and former cricketer and head of the women’s selection committee Urooj Mumtaz — will submit its recommendations to the PCB following its “post-mortem examination”. Initially, test cricketer Mohsin Khan was to chair the committee, but he stepped down later in the day. In a press statement on Thursday, the PCB said Mohsin Khan expressed his willingness to be released from his current position during a recent meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who accepted his request.

“It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin’s stature and calibre, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was quoted as saying.

Khan said he was thankful to PCB and the chairman for the opportunity to chair the committee. “My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record,” he said. The Board said its managing Director, Wasim Khan, would now act as the Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee.

The special committee was constituted by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in October last year to oversee all cricketing matters in the country. But the four-member team has now also been tasked to review and analyse the team’s below par performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The development came about after the Board’s chiefs discussed the team’s performance during the 54th PCB’ Board of Governors meeting in Lahore on Wednesday presided over by Chairman Ehsan Mani.