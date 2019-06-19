close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AY
Asim Yasin
June 20, 2019

Bilawal, Bakhtawar, Aseefa meet Zardari at NAB office

National

AY
Asim Yasin
June 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sisters Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari met their father Asif Ali Zardari at NAB Rawalpindi following after the permission of the Accountability Court on Wednesday evening.

Bilawal, Bakhtawar and Aseefa remained almost one hour with former president Asif Ali Zardari at NAB Rawalpindi office. According to sources in the NAB, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has already given the permission for the meeting of family with former president Asif Ali Zardari and necessary directions were issued to Director General NAB Rawalpindi in this regard. The NAB officials said the chairman has also issued the instructions not to create any hurdle in family meetings and whenever the family wanted to meet father, they should be allowed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan