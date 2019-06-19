Bilawal, Bakhtawar, Aseefa meet Zardari at NAB office

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sisters Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari met their father Asif Ali Zardari at NAB Rawalpindi following after the permission of the Accountability Court on Wednesday evening.

Bilawal, Bakhtawar and Aseefa remained almost one hour with former president Asif Ali Zardari at NAB Rawalpindi office. According to sources in the NAB, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has already given the permission for the meeting of family with former president Asif Ali Zardari and necessary directions were issued to Director General NAB Rawalpindi in this regard. The NAB officials said the chairman has also issued the instructions not to create any hurdle in family meetings and whenever the family wanted to meet father, they should be allowed.