COAS, Iraq’s acting defence secy discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Lt Gen (Staff) Pilot Iraq Acting Secretary Defence (Administration) and Chief of Logistic Staff Muhammad Salim Al Araji called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ Wednesday, Geo News reported while citing ISPR.

Matters relating to regional security were discussed in the meeting. The army chief informed the visiting dignitary that Pakistan views its relations with Iraq with the utmost respect, and will take it as a matter of pride to contribute in progress and security of Iraq.