PPP urges ECP to take notice of PM’s visit to Ghotki

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of interference by Prime Minister and the federal cabinet in the by-election in NA-205 Ghotki.

In a statement, Senator Mustafa Khokhar said that Prime Minister has taken his "rigging plane" to Ghotki and his visit of Ghotki amounts to rigging in the by-elections. He said the ECP should assure equal implementation of election rules for the government and the opposition. He said that soon the PPP Secretary General will file a complaint in the Election Commission