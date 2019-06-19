Djokovic in low key Wimbledon build-up

BELGRADE: World No.1 Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he had decided to skip playing a Wimbledon warm-up tournament this year inorder to rest and recover from a long clay-court season.

Djokovic suffered a punishing defeat by Dominic Thiem in an epic five setter in the Roland Garros semis in his last game 11 days ago. The defending champion will be going for a fifth Wimbledon title when the tournament gets underway July 1. “Because of the very long clay-court season I decided to take a break before Wimbledon,” the 15 time Grand Slam winner told a press conference here after a practice session. “I’m going to need to get used to the grass, and I have a couple of exhibition games lined up. Just two or three sets each so I can test my tactics and technique,” he said.