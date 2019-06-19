Agreement signed on climate change initiative

Islamabad: Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has signed a letter of understanding (LoU) with Stimulus Private Limited for engaging students of different varsities across the country to partake in Climate Launchpad Pakistan 2019 under Clean Green Pakistan movement.

Climate Launchpad was an international business ideas competition for clean-technology (Clean-Tech) and green business start-ups whereas Stimulus was the strategic partner of this initiative for Pakistan.

MoCC Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stimulus Private Limited, Mehreen Shoaib signed the LOU here on Wednesday. The collaboration of Stimulus with the ministry would help attract students at the universities across the country and would also be encouraged to apply for the Climate Launchpad.

Speaking at the Occasion, Secretary Hassan Jamy said, "It is important to mobilize the youth of Pakistan to come up with innovative initiatives to tackle Climate Change and at the same time they need to be connected with business sectors to implement these solutions.