Eight players qualify for KP Junior Squash second round

KARACHI: Eight players moved into the second round of KP Junior Squash Championship at Hashim Khan Squash Complex in Peshawar on Wednesday.

In the first round of boys’ under-19 category, Abbas Nawaz of PAF defeated Zeeshan Malik of KPK 11-3, 11-2, Owais Ahmad of KPK beat Danish Khan of KPK 18-16, 9-11, 11-6. Junaid of KPK hammered Nouman Khan of KPK 8-11, 11-5, 11-5; Asadullah of PAF beat Abdul Wajid of KPK 11-7, 11-6, while Zeeshan Zeb of KPK defeated Huzaifa Zahid of PAF 11-6, 11-5.

Uzair Shoukat of KPK beat Salman Shah of KPK 11-8, 11-2; M Saqib Iqbal of KPK thrashed Arbab Mehran of KPK 11-4, 11-6, while Qasim Noorani of KPK defeated Talha Iqbal of KPK 11-3, 11-9.