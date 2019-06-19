Eight players qualify for KP Junior Squash second round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Eight players moved into the second round of KP Junior Squash Championship at Hashim Khan Squash Complex in Peshawar on Wednesday.
In the first round of boys’ under-19 category, Abbas Nawaz of PAF defeated Zeeshan Malik of KPK 11-3, 11-2, Owais Ahmad of KPK beat Danish Khan of KPK 18-16, 9-11, 11-6. Junaid of KPK hammered Nouman Khan of KPK 8-11, 11-5, 11-5; Asadullah of PAF beat Abdul Wajid of KPK 11-7, 11-6, while Zeeshan Zeb of KPK defeated Huzaifa Zahid of PAF 11-6, 11-5.
Uzair Shoukat of KPK beat Salman Shah of KPK 11-8, 11-2; M Saqib Iqbal of KPK thrashed Arbab Mehran of KPK 11-4, 11-6, while Qasim Noorani of KPK defeated Talha Iqbal of KPK 11-3, 11-9.
KARACHI: Eight players moved into the second round of KP Junior Squash Championship at Hashim Khan Squash Complex in Peshawar on Wednesday.
In the first round of boys’ under-19 category, Abbas Nawaz of PAF defeated Zeeshan Malik of KPK 11-3, 11-2, Owais Ahmad of KPK beat Danish Khan of KPK 18-16, 9-11, 11-6. Junaid of KPK hammered Nouman Khan of KPK 8-11, 11-5, 11-5; Asadullah of PAF beat Abdul Wajid of KPK 11-7, 11-6, while Zeeshan Zeb of KPK defeated Huzaifa Zahid of PAF 11-6, 11-5.
Uzair Shoukat of KPK beat Salman Shah of KPK 11-8, 11-2; M Saqib Iqbal of KPK thrashed Arbab Mehran of KPK 11-4, 11-6, while Qasim Noorani of KPK defeated Talha Iqbal of KPK 11-3, 11-9.