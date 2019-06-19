close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
June 20, 2019

Pervaiz Ashraf's exemption plea in Gepco case approved

June 20, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court of Lahore Wednesday approved the exemption plea filed by former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) illegal appointments case. Two other suspects into the case who failed to comply with court’s orders of summoning were issued bailable arrest warrants.

During the hearing, Raja’s lawyer apprised the court that his client will be unable to appear due to his participation in session proceedings at the Parliament House in Islamabad. The court then granted the former PM exemption ordering him to ensure his appearance before court at the next hearing.

