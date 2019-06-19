close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
INP
June 20, 2019

Quetta bound freight train derails in Chaghi

National

INP
June 20, 2019

CHAGHI: Nine bogies of a freight train which was heading to Quetta from Iran got derailed off the rail track of Chaghi Railway Station on Wednesday. The incident took place at the track near Taftan area. According to railways officials, the transportation of goods between Iran and Quetta has gotten affected due to accident. Officials said that restoration will be completed in a day or two as repair work has commenced at the site.

