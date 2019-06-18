MoU inked for Peshawar Circular Railway feasibility study

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Transport and Mass Transit Department on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCCL) for preparation of feasibility study of Greater Peshawar Region Mass Transit Project (Peshawar Circular Railway) here. KP Transport and Mass Transit Secretary Fakhar-e-Alam and CRCCL Executive Managing Director Wang Lei inked the document in a ceremony at the Civil Secretariat, said an official handout.