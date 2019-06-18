Four kids die, 13 injured as rain causes roofs, walls collapse

MULTAN: Four children died while 13 children and six women sustained injuries in four different incidents of wall and roof collapse due to rain here on Monday night.

According to Rescue 1122, one incident of wall collapse occurred near Chungi No 11 where two children were buried alive and four women sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Umair (3) and Ayaan (2). In another incident, a wall collapsed at Rangeelpur. As a result, two children, Umar (5) and Noor Bibi (7) were killed on the spot while three children sustained injuries in the incident. In yet another incident, the roof of a seminary caved in at Qasba Marral. As a result, eight children sustained injuries.

Three injured kids were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital while others to a nearby RHC. In the fourth incident, a building collapsed at Basti Kaloo Mauza Mahroo Shujabad. As a result, six persons, including two women, sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the wall and roof collapse incidents and sought report about the incidents. Hecondoled with the bereaved families and expressed grief over the incidents.

Meanwhile, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi also took notice of the incidents and ordered the DC to demolish dilapidated buildings from the walled city. He directed the district administration to provide free medical treatment to the injured persons.

Meanwhile, some 91 feeders got tripped in south Punjab districts as massive dust storm and rain hit several areas and left far flung areas without power supply. According to a spokesman for the Multan Electric Power Company, Chief Executive Engineer Tahir Mehmood had ordered the staff to salvage the situation and restore power supply. He said 72 feeders had been rectified and power supply had been restored in several cities and work on the rest was underway.

The spokesperson said heavy transmission lines had been affected by the dust storm at several places and Mepco field staff would restore power supply soon.