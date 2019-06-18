Two dacoits killed in Faisalabad encounters

FAISALABAD: Two dacoits were killed while a police constable sustained injuries in separate police encounters here on Tuesday. The first encounter took place near Chak 604/GB where the armed bandits forcibly snatched a new motorcycle from Nasir Ahmad, a resident of Pakpattan, on gun-point. In the meantime, the police rushed to the spot and chased two dacoits. On seeing this, the dacoits opened fire at the police party, which was retaliated. As a result, one dacoit was killed on the spot while the other fled. In another incident, two dacoits opened fire at the police near Chak 32/JB in the limits of Sandal bar police limits. As a result, police constable Muhammad Arshad was injured while one unidentified dacoit was also killed in the encounter.

Youth drowns in canal: A youth drowned in the Rakh Branch Canal adjacent to Sammundri Road in the area of D-Type Colony police on Tuesday. Rehan, son of Javed and a resident of Gulgasht Colony, was taking bath in the canal when he went deep down in water and drowned. On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out his body from the canal after hectic efforts.