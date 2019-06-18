Faisalabad clinch Punjab Inter-Division Snooker title

LAHORE: Faisalabad won the Punjab Inter-Division (Open) Snooker Championship title beating Multan in the final by 2-0 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday. Dera Ghazi Khan finished third in the event.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed prizes among the top performers of Championship. President Punjab Snooker Association MB Ghauri also presented a souvenir to Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on this occasion.In the final match, former Asian Champion Hamza Akbar from Faisalabad showed his class against strong opponents from Multan.

Hamza outplayed Rana Irfan of Multan by 2-0 in the first match of best-of-three final while Shahid Aftab emerged winner against Haji Javed by 2-1 in the second match. Hamza Akbar and Rana Irfan of Multan recorded the highest breaks of 77 each during the 2-day tournament. Mudassar Sh of Rawalpindi registered 2nd highest break of 72 in the event.

Earlier, in the first semifinal, Faisalabad defeated DG Khan by 2-1. From Faisalabad, Hamza Akbar thrashed Shareef of DG Khan by 2-1 while Saqib Butt of Faisalabad toppled Mauladad of DG Khan by the same margin.

The second semifinal was played between Multan and Rawalpindi. Multan emerged triumphant in the second semifinal by 2-0. Rana Irfan of Multan edged out Abdul Javed of Pindi by 2-1 in the first match whereas Multan’s Haji Javed overwhelmed Mudassar Sh by 2-1 in the second clash.

In his media talk, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistan youth has great passion in the game of snooker and that’s why Punjab govt has included snooker in five games keeping in view their medal-winning chances in international competitions. Bhatti said Pakistan players have remarkable potential in snooker. “All the participating players exhibited wonderful performance and discipline during the championship which is definitely an appreciative feature,” he added.Responding to a question, Bhatti said Sports Department Punjab is providing best opportunities to youth of the province to express their talent.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, President Punjab Snooker Association MB Ghauri, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, chief consultant SBP Shahid Faqeer Virk and NPSC Gymnasium Hall administrator Mustafa Shah were also present on this occasion.