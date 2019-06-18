Bilawal, Maryam meeting has unnerved PTI govt, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has said that the meeting of their party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Maryam Nawaz has unnerved the “selected” prime minister and his “immature” ministers but the rulers would not be able to save the government when the people come out on roads.

Talking to reporters here, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which had been announcing not to get loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has made life miserable for the poor during its nine-month rule by increasing the prices of daily commodities.

He said the prices of essential commodities were on the rise while unemployment and crime rates had increased under the present government.

“Neither the selected prime minister knows diplomatic norms, nor are his cabinet ministers, including the interior and foreign ministers aware of the responsibilities. Such an irresponsible attitude is earning a bad name for the country,” he said.

Humayun Khan believed Bilawal-Maryam meeting had created unrest in the government circles.

“Both the PPP and PML-N leaders agreed to launch mass contact movement and that would be impossible for the rulers to control if the countrymen launched the protests,” he added.

He said the PTI government wanted to divert the attention of the people from the “anti-people” budget by arresting the opposition leaders but the people and major parties would resist the government.

Instituting fake cases against the opposition leaders is not acceptable and that would be resisted at every forum, he said. Meanwhile, the parliamentary leader of PPP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sher Azam Wazir and MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi condemned the recent arrest of the party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).