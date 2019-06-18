Two LeJ terrorists held

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department teams arrested two terrorists belonging to proscribed organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) in an intelligence-based operation in the area of Abbas Nagar police station, Bahawalpur district.

The CTD teams also recovered explosive material, non electronic detonators, safety fuses and a huge quantity of hate material from their possession. The arrested terrorists were identified as Jawad Ahmed and Hamza bin Khalid.

They confessed to be involved in various targeted terrorist attacks against security forces and the target was given and funded by the LeJ commander. According to a CTD spokesman, the arrested terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations and security forces.

police IT projects: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that without effective use of information technology modern policing is not possible so Punjab Police should improve its IT projects specially Criminal Record Management System. He expressed these views while issuing directions to senior officers during a meeting at Central Police Office. He directed the officers to constitute a five-member committee for the upgrade of Criminal Record Management System. He said the committee should submit its recommendations within 10 days to discuss amendments to its working in the next meeting of Police Executive Board. He said that due to the Police Khidmat Marakaz citizens were much facilitated now regarding the issuance of character certificates. He said the content and language of character certificate were being made clearer to facilitate the citizens.

The DIG IT briefed the IG on the performance and upgrade of different IT projects. He said Punjab Police were using information technology to control crime according to the principles of smart and community policing. He said currently in Criminal Record Management System there were particulars of more than 1.3 million criminals. The system was also attached to all inter-provincial and inter-district check posts due to which the process of monitoring and arrest of anti-social elements was going on effectively. The IG said that Criminal Record Management System was an important project for monitoring of criminal elements and crime control and its upgrade was necessary so all senior officers should ensure timely data entry of criminal elements.

‘Police training: The additional IG Training has said modules of professional skills, character building and moral values have been included in the syllabus of training of officers and officials of Punjab Police. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at Central Police Office to review the lower school course. He said training courses were being upgraded for best training and promotion of efficient community policing according to the vision of the inspector general of police.

The additional IG Training said that the major objective of the session was to seek feedback of force and chief law instructors on the previous course to improve it. Moreover, additional IG Training also presided over a session regarding course for traffic assistants and traffic wardens in which expert academicians, transporters, chief law instructors and traffic wardens and traffic assistants participated.