PJBC urges smart car imports

TOKYO: Pakistan can reduce its oil import bill by billions if it allows the commercial import of smart hybrid and electric cars on a limited basis, an industry official said on Tuesday.

“If the government allows import of these cars and replaces at least 50 percent of existing ones with hybrid and electric vehicles, the country can easily save at least $5 billion on oil import every year,” Rana Abid Hussain, chief of Pak Japan Business Council (PJBC), said in a news briefing.

PJBC chief said he had tried to make the concerned authorities understand that Pakistan’s annual oil import payments were almost $15 billion and 70 percent of the imported fuel was consumed vehicles.

Hussain urged the government to allow commercial import of smart cars to provide people with fuel efficient and better quality options, and push the local auto-makers to bring 100 percent manufacturing to Pakistan.